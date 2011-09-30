Sept 30 Xcel Brands Inc has bought Isaac Mizrahi's company in a deal worth up to $64.2 million for the fashion designer.

Xcel, a brand licensing and management company, is buying Mizrahi's IM Ready-Made LLC company for $31.5 million. About 44 percent of the purchase price will be in Xcel common stock.

Mizrahi stands to make another $32.7 million in cash or stock if his brand generates enough royalties over the next four years.

Mizrahi, whose company was founded in 1987, launched a popular line of women's clothing and accessories for discount chain Target Corp (TGT.N) in 2003. The line was ended in 2008.

He currently serves as the creative director for the Liz Claiborne New York line, which is sold at Liberty Media's LINTA.O QVC shopping channel. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)