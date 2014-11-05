Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Increases forecast for revenues and earnings for FY 2014
* Says for group's accounts in 2014 company now expects revenues of up to 150 million euros and results after taxes of a high single-digit-euro figure
* So far company forecasted FY revenues of around 100 million euros and results after taxes in mid single-digit-euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.