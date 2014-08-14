Aug 14 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Says H1 revenues of EUR 58.0 million (H1 2013: EUR 6.1
million)
* Says earnings after taxes in H1 of EUR 0.9 million (H1 2013:
EUR -1.9
million)
* Says H1 EBIT of EUR 6.5 million (H1 2013: EUR 2.6 million)
* Says nav of EUR 4.33 per share on 30 June 2014 (31 December
2013: EUR 3.17)
* Says profits expected to increase substantially over 2014 as
a whole
* Sticking to its forecast of consolidated earnings after taxes
in the medium
single-digit millions range for 2014
* With respect to the 2015 revenues all of the construction
stages have already
been started, and around 70% of the units have been sold
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage