BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
ISTANBUL Nov 18 Turkish lender Isbank mandated its board to issue banking bonds worth 550 million Turkish lira ($302 million) and floating rate notes (FRN) worth 150 million Turkish lira ($82 million), the bank said in a statement on Friday.
The bond will mature on May 29, 2012 and the FRN will mature on Nov. 27, 2013, the statement added. ($1 = 1.818 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.