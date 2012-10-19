ISTANBUL Oct 19 Turkish lender Isbank said on Friday that it borrowed 700 million lira ($389.57 million) in a lira-denominated bond sale at a yield of 7.44 percent.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that it also borrowed 100 million lira in a discounted bond sale at a yield of 7.9 percent. ($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)