UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday it had mandated four banks for a bond issue and bankers said the bank would issue a five-year eurobond of up to $500 million with an initial price guidance seen in the mid swaps +337.5 basis points area.
Isbank said it had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered Bank for the issue. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts