ISTANBUL Oct 17 The initial price guidance on Turkey's Isbank dollar-denominated eurobond issue is at 6.25-6.50 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.

The bank had mandated Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Standard Chartered for investor meetings about a possible bond issue in Europe, the United States and Asia.

The bond has a maturity of 10 years, bankers said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Keiron Henderson)