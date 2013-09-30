BRIEF-Acasta Enterprises Inc appoints Ian Kidson COO and CFO
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
ISTANBUL, Sept 30 Isbank, Turkey's biggest lender by assets, said on Monday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 20 billion lira ($9.85 billion) with various maturities.
The bank made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.0309 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Cowell)
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp Inc says company has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2mLnHwq] Further company coverage: