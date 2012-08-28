(Corrects to show Isbank issuing subordinated debt, not eurobond)

ISTANBUL Aug 28 Turkey's largest private lender Isbank said it plans to issue subordinated debt with a maximum maturity of 10 years.

The bank made the comments in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Monday. It did not specify the size of the debt. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Kim Coghill)