ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkey's Isbank is tapping its Oct. 10 , 2018 dollar-denominated eurobond, with initial price guidance around 3.65 percent, bankers said on Monday.

The original size of the issue was $500 million with a coupon of 3.75 percent. The size of the tap was not immediately clear.

