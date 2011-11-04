ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish lender Isbank said on Friday its net profit decreased 43.3 percent year-on-year to 327.38 million lira ($186.7 million) in the third quarter, below a Reuters survey's forecast of 395 million lira.

Isbank said 9-month net profit declined 24.2 percent year-on-year to 1.8 billion lira ($1 billion) and third quarter net interest income stood at 1.05 billion lira ($598.8 million).

It said loans and receivables totalled 85.43 billion lira ($48.8 billion) at the end of the third quarter versus 64.23 billion lira ($36.6 billion) at the end-2010. ($1 = 1.754 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)