Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish lender Isbank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 965 million lira ($547 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 871.8 million lira.
The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 3.31 billion lira from 2.67 the previous year.
($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31