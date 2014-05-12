ISTANBUL May 12 Turkish lender Isbank said on Monday it had signed a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $400 million and 672 million euros ($924 million).

Forty-one financial institutions in 15 countries took part in the syndication which will be used for foreign trade financing, with a total cost of Libor +0.90 percent and Euribor +0.90 percent. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)