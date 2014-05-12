BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
ISTANBUL May 12 Turkish lender Isbank said on Monday it had signed a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $400 million and 672 million euros ($924 million).
Forty-one financial institutions in 15 countries took part in the syndication which will be used for foreign trade financing, with a total cost of Libor +0.90 percent and Euribor +0.90 percent. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.