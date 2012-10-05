ISTANBUL Oct 5 Major Turkish lender Isbank said on Friday it had signed two loan deals with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) worth a total $300 million.

It said the loans consisted of a $100 million loan with a maximum 18-year maturity for financing of renewable energy projects and a $200 million loan with a maximum 10 year maturity for the financing of imports from Japan. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)