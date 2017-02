ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish lender Isbank said it mandated a consortium of international banks to obtain a one-year syndicated loan in euros and dollars, without naming the banks.

The lender made the statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Bankers told Reuters on April 30 that the lender will hire Standard Chartered as the coordinator bank to refinance a $1.2 billion syndicated loan in May. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Keiron Henderson)