MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly lower, Arabtec and Dana sink in UAE
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
ISTANBUL May 17 Turkish lender Isbank said on Thursday that it had started work on obtaining a loan through securitisation of money transfers abroad.
The bank gave no other details in its statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
BERLIN, Feb 20 Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary developments, the head of the euro zone bailout fund was reported on Monday as saying.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.