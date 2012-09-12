ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkey's biggest listed lender by assets Isbank said on Wednesday that it had secured a syndicated loan in two tranches of 572.6 million euro ($736 million) and $404.5 million to finance foreign trade.

The loan will have a maturity of one year and with a cost of 135 basis points over LIBOR/EURIBOR, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

