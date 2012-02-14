BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday its unconsolidated net profit fell 10.6 percent to 2.667 billion lira ($1.5 billion) last year, but above a Reuters poll forecast of 2.34 billion lira.
Isbank said fourth quarter net profit jumped 43 percent to 864.2 million lira, sharply above a poll forecast of 536 million lira.
($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay)
By Maya Nikolaeva PARIS, Feb 17 French banks lost ground in the 2016 ranking of the most active financial institutions on primary and secondary government debt markets, according to public debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT). Banks in Europe have retreated from primary dealing in government bonds, saying regulatory constraints are adding to the costs involved. BNP Paribas held on to top place in 2016 but lost ground to HSBC and JP Morgan in the primary a
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank said on Friday it plans to tighten up its oversight in a range of areas including corporate debt and bank assets, as policymakers fret over fast-rising leverage and the risk of asset bubbles in the rapidly growing economy.