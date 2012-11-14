ISTANBUL Nov 14 Isbank, Turkey's largest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 685.2 million lira ($379 million), supported by higher net interest income.

Net profit rose from 327.4 million lira in the third quarter of 2011 and beat a forecast in a Reuters poll of 567 million lira.

The bank said net interest income rose to 1.52 billion lira in the quarter from 1.05 billion lira a year earlier, according to an income statement released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8074 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)