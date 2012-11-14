ISTANBUL Nov 14 Isbank, Turkey's
largest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday third-quarter
net profit more than doubled to 685.2 million lira ($379
million), supported by higher net interest income.
Net profit rose from 327.4 million lira in the third quarter
of 2011 and beat a forecast in a Reuters poll of 567 million
lira.
The bank said net interest income rose to 1.52 billion lira
in the quarter from 1.05 billion lira a year earlier, according
to an income statement released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.8074 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)