MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkey's Isbank said on Tuesday it finalised a securitisation deal worth $75 million and 160 million euro from foreign banks.
The securitisation will have a five-year maturity for a sum of $75 million and 100 million euro, and 60 million euro will have a seven-year maturity, it said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.