BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment Corp reports qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkey's Isbank said on Monday it had mandated a consortium of international banks for a one-year syndicated loan in two euro and dollar tranches.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered Forex Capital Markets, its parent FXCM Holdings LLC and founding partners Dror Niv and William Ahdout to pay $7 million to settle charges it defrauded retail foreign exchange customers.