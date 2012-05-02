(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association's chairman Stephen O'Connor on Tuesday voiced "serious concerns" about over-the-counter derivatives rules that could raise costs for end-users, create regulatory arbitrage opportunities and even harm the broader economy.

Speaking at ISDA's Annual General Meeting in Chicago, O'Connor highlighted the potentially damaging effects of discrepancies between different jurisdictions regarding OTC derivatives regulation as well as a mandate to trade some OTC trades on electronic platforms as two of the greatest issues facing the industry.

"There is today serious concern about the consequences of the some of the other policy initiatives that are under way. These concerns centre on the inconsistency of rules between key jurisdictions, or extra-territoriality, and certain regulatory initiatives that are focused on market structure rather than systemic risk reduction," said O'Connor, who also heads up OTC client clearing globally for Morgan Stanley.

Derivatives professionals have long worried about regulators creating an uneven playing field across different jurisdictions. This has ranged from the broad wording of the US Dodd-Frank Act - which lawyers argue could leave the door open for US supervisors to apply their regulations outside of their jurisdiction - to fears that US and European regulators might not see eye to eye on the appropriate levels for capital and margining requirements.

O'Connor noted the original G-20 commitment called for consistent implementation of regulations across the world to avoid the fragmentation of markets, protectionism and regulatory arbitrage. He suggested regulators had sometimes erred from this crucial tenet when drafting their reforms.

"Disadvantaging foreign institutions and their US subsidiaries through divergent capital requirements, or otherwise discouraging foreign investment in US subsidiaries, will have negative consequences for the broader US economy," said O'Connor.

"Such divergent treatment also creates the incentive for regulatory retaliatory measures between jurisdictions, threatens liquidity and competitiveness and creates fertile ground for regulatory arbitrage. Extra-territoriality is a very real concern."

The move towards executing some OTC derivatives trades on electronic platforms - known as swap execution facilities, or SEFs in the US - was also singled out as a major issue for the industry. Regulators have mandated any standardised trade that is cleared through a central counterparty should also be executed on an electronic platform.

There has also been a focus on pre- and post-trade transparency. This includes proposals that derivatives users have to garner at least five quotes for prices before executing trades, and that trades are reported publicly within 15 minutes of the trade being executed.

Derivatives professionals have pushed back on these reforms, arguing they do not reflect the low volumes, large trade size characteristics of the OTC derivatives markets.

"Certain proposals that will change OTC derivatives market threaten to harm liquidity and the ability of firms to manage risk without providing any tangible offsetting benefits. These are issues that have nothing to do with systemic risk reduction," said O'Connor.

"As regulators focus on the regulation for OTC market, there's a temptation to clone rules designed for the listed markets. But these markets are very different."

O'Connor also took the opportunity to highlight how the OTC market has evolved over the past few years. Collateralisation and netting has helped counterparty risk to tumble by 28% since 2007. Trade compression has also contributed to this fall, with the industry tearing up more than US$2,250trn in notional outstanding over the past few years.

There have also been significant steps forward in central clearing of interest rate swaps, 50% of which are now cleared - a rise of 138% since 2007. While applauding the progress, O'Connor noted there were still potential pitfalls in the evolution of the clearing landscape.

"ISDA strongly supports clearing but wants to make sure implementation is done right. Clearing houses must be able to survive market stress events and rigorous stress tests. They must be able to continue operating after member defaults," he said.

"We don't want to see a race to the bottom on margin terms; nor a fragmented market caused by proliferation of central clearing houses, which is a real risk due to inconsistencies of global regulations. Any trend towards a weak fragmented clearing system will result in a market less secure than exists today." (Reporting by Christopher Whittall)