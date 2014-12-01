Dec 1 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association Inc (ISDA) elected Eric Litvack as its chairman.

Litvack joins the company from Societe Generale where he was the managing director of its global banking and investor solutions business.

He has worked with Societe Generale for nearly 29 years in various roles.

Litvack succeeds Stephen O'Connor, who has been chairman since April 2011. His appointment is effective on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)