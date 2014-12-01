BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association Inc (ISDA) elected Eric Litvack as its chairman.
Litvack joins the company from Societe Generale where he was the managing director of its global banking and investor solutions business.
He has worked with Societe Generale for nearly 29 years in various roles.
Litvack succeeds Stephen O'Connor, who has been chairman since April 2011. His appointment is effective on Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.