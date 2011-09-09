by Melissa Mott

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - When it decided last week that there was no bankruptcy credit event in Texas Competitive Electric Holdings, ISDA's North American determinations committee said it would elaborate on its reasoning. Today it did.

The DC based its reasoning that no bankruptcy credit event had occurred on the ISDA definition, in particular Section 4.2(b) of its Auction Settlement and Restructuring Supplement.

It reads in part, "Bankruptcy means a Reference Entity . . . becomes insolvent or is unable to pay its debtors"

The ISDA committee said the arguments presented as a case for insolvency as well as publicly available information submitted did not demonstrate TCEH had become insolvent.

Additionally, the committee considered certain arguments using the 60-day calendar day cut-off which stipulates conditions which can trigger CDS.

Aurelius Capital Management raised the question of whether a bankruptcy event had occurred, saying the Energy Future Holdings unit had admitted insolvency via a SEC filing.

Aurelius' claim was based on this language from an EFH filing: "Valuation analyses of TCEH's business indicate that the principal amount of its outstanding debt exceeds its enterprise value."

The language in the EFH filing was typical of the usual risk factors found in these documents, although Aurelius argued it was a "flat out admission TCEH is insolvent."

Had the DC question been answered in the affirmative, it could have triggered its CDS and LCDS contracts which had a net notional value (CDS only) of roughly $1.3bln as of August 26, 2011, according to DTCC data. However, the NA DC disagreed with the Aurelius question and ruled no bankruptcy credit event occurred.

(Melissa Mott is a senior IFR analyst)