DUBAI Feb 27 The Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank aims to issue its first short-term
sukuk this year, and is studying how it might start to guarantee
Islamic bond issuance by member countries, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
A lack of short-term paper, a key instrument for liquidity
management by banks, has been a significant constraint on the
development of Islamic finance globally.
The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity
Management Corp began trying to fill that gap last year with
issues of three-month sukuk; it now has $1.35 billion
outstanding.
The IDB hopes to join the IILM in issuing short-term
instruments this year. They could come in the form of 30-, 90-,
180- or 360-day sharia-compliant securities, said Abdul Aziz Al
Hinai, vice-president at the supranational lender.
"We don't have a timeframe but we're trying to do something
in 2014," Hinai told reporters at an event in Dubai.
"There is high demand as we look at the market. So those who
are providing this to the market will do a good service."
The IDB, which on Thursday completed its largest-ever sukuk
issue, a $1.5 billion, five-year deal, is also looking to do
longer tenors to help fund its projects and prevent
asset-liability mismatches, Hinai said.
However, he cautioned that while the bank had already
completed a couple of private deals with a ten-year lifespan,
the wider market wasn't ready for longer-term Islamic bonds.
GUARANTEES
IDB, which has 56 member states, aims to spend around $6-6.2
billion in 2014 on projects in these nations, up from $5.5
billion in 2013 and $2.2 billion in 2008, Hinai said.
Since it issued its first public sukuk in 2009, its method
of funding projects has shifted from purely cash provided by its
members to a roughly equal split between equity and sukuk
fund-raisings.
Hinai said the AAA-rated lender was currently studying ways
to guarantee sukuk issues by members for specific projects, so
that countries could raise the money themselves instead of
having it funnelled through the IDB.
"We are studying the feasibility of providing some sort of
insurance to a sukuk issued by a member country," Hinai said,
adding this could happen through the IDB's insurance arm, the
Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export
Credit (ICIEC).
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)