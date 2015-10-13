Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SYDNEY Oct 13 iSelect Ltd, the Australian operator of an insurance comparison website, said on Tuesday that it received a takeover approach from an unnamed "well-credentialed international private equity firm", sending its shares more than 8 percent higher.
The approach underscores the rush of offshore interest in Australian firms as a tumbling share market and a weaker currency send valuations lower, while low borrowing rates make it easier for purchasers to raise capital.
In a statement, iSelect said it received the indicative, non-binding buyout proposal without disclosing the price or identifying the possible buyer. It said it considered it in shareholders' interests to allow the suitor a "preliminary level of due diligence information".
iSelect shares closed 8.5 percent higher at A$1.66, outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the benchmark index and below their A$1.85 issue price when the company was listed by U.S. private equity firm Spectrum Equity in 2013. The rise gave the company a market capitalisation of A$434 million ($318 million).
The company said it hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on the takeover approach.
($1 = 1.3663 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
