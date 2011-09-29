* Financial planning expert, iShares team up on 5 videos
* Videos aimed at educating average Canadians on investing
* First step in broader education effort by iShares
TORONTO, Sept 28 Investing, like cooking, can
be a very complex and daunting process, but at its most basic
level, anyone can do it.
That's the message of a new series of videos aimed at
helping average people master the basics of investing by Bruce
Sellery, a financial planning expert and former financial
journalist, in collaboration with the Canadian unit of money
manager BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) iShares division.
"I want to teach every single Canadian how to make cheesy
scrambled eggs," Sellery said, taking the cooking analogy to
another level. "What you need are eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, a
fry pan, and an element. That's all you need."
"Let's not get held back by the fact that people don't know
the difference between blue cheese and brie and gorgonzola -
let's just get them doing the basics."
The five short videos on the iShares Canada website and
iShares Canada YouTube channel cover prioritizing financial
goals, whether or not to use a financial adviser, understanding
an investment portfolio, rebalancing investments, an
understanding passive versus active investing.
The segments were gleaned from Sellery's book, "Moolala:
Why smart people do dumb things with money (and what you can do
about it)", and are the first step in a broader public
education campaign by iShares Canada, said Mary Anne Wiley, a
managing director at BlackRock Canada.
"This is an important message for our advisers and for
their clients and for people who are building portfolios on
their own," she said. "Education is a critical element of
investing, and investing is daunting ... particularly in
stressful times like this."
iShares is Canada's top exchange-traded funds provider,
with C$27.7 billion ($26.6 billion) in assets under management
as of the end of August.
It competes in the ETF space against Claymore Investments,
Jovian Capital Corp JOV.TO, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), First
Asset Investment Management Inc, and Invesco Trimark (IVZ.N).
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Vanguard are the latest
entrants to Canada's ETF market.
BlackRock is the world's biggest money manager by assets,
with $3.659 trillion in assets under management, as at June
30.
Sellery's videos can be viewed at www.iShares.ca, or here
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)