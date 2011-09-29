* Financial planning expert, iShares team up on 5 videos

* Videos aimed at educating average Canadians on investing

* First step in broader education effort by iShares

TORONTO, Sept 28 Investing, like cooking, can be a very complex and daunting process, but at its most basic level, anyone can do it.

That's the message of a new series of videos aimed at helping average people master the basics of investing by Bruce Sellery, a financial planning expert and former financial journalist, in collaboration with the Canadian unit of money manager BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) iShares division.

"I want to teach every single Canadian how to make cheesy scrambled eggs," Sellery said, taking the cooking analogy to another level. "What you need are eggs, milk, cheddar cheese, a fry pan, and an element. That's all you need."

"Let's not get held back by the fact that people don't know the difference between blue cheese and brie and gorgonzola - let's just get them doing the basics."

The five short videos on the iShares Canada website and iShares Canada YouTube channel cover prioritizing financial goals, whether or not to use a financial adviser, understanding an investment portfolio, rebalancing investments, an understanding passive versus active investing.

The segments were gleaned from Sellery's book, "Moolala: Why smart people do dumb things with money (and what you can do about it)", and are the first step in a broader public education campaign by iShares Canada, said Mary Anne Wiley, a managing director at BlackRock Canada.

"This is an important message for our advisers and for their clients and for people who are building portfolios on their own," she said. "Education is a critical element of investing, and investing is daunting ... particularly in stressful times like this."

iShares is Canada's top exchange-traded funds provider, with C$27.7 billion ($26.6 billion) in assets under management as of the end of August.

It competes in the ETF space against Claymore Investments, Jovian Capital Corp JOV.TO, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), First Asset Investment Management Inc, and Invesco Trimark (IVZ.N). Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Vanguard are the latest entrants to Canada's ETF market.

BlackRock is the world's biggest money manager by assets, with $3.659 trillion in assets under management, as at June 30.

Sellery's videos can be viewed at www.iShares.ca, or here

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)