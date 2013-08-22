BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Aug 22 Turkey's largest broker Is Investment said on Thursday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 500 million lira ($253 million).
The brokerage made the announcement in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 1.9785 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.