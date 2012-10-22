NEW YORK Oct 22 Isis, a venture of three of the
top U.S. mobile providers, said on Monday it has kicked off its
much-delayed mobile payments service in two U.S. cities and
promised that as many as 20 phone models would support the
service by year end.
Isis, formed by Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc and
T-Mobile USA, is a mobile wallet service that allows consumers
to make payments by waving their phone at a check-out terminal,
instead of using a plastic card.
Isis was initially expected to launch services in its first
markets in the first half of this year, but first changed its
launch target to the summer 2012, and the last month said the
service would be delayed further.
Starting on Monday the company said the service was
available in Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah, with
support for the service on nine different handset models.
The service will work on payment cards from American Express
, Capital One as well as an Isis cash card.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc. T-Mobile USA is owned by
Deutsche Telekom.