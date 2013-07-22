July 22 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental drug reduced the level of triglycerides, a type
of fat in the blood that increases the risk of heart diseases,
by up to 64 percent in a mid-stage trial.
Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $31.80 in light
trading before the bell.
Isis said the drug, codenamed ISIS-APOCIIIRx, was being
tested in patients with high to severely elevated triglyceride
levels, who were taking another drug to reduce blood fat.
Isis's drug raised the level of 'good' cholesterol in the
blood by up to 52 percent.
"We believe this data solidifies ISIS-APOCIIIRx as one of
the leading value drivers at Isis," Needham & Co analyst Chad
Messer wrote in a note to clients.
ISIS-APOCIIIRx was developed using the company's antisense
technology, which works by inhibiting a cell's production of
disease-causing protein.
Isis is using the technology to develop drugs to treat heart
diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January approved
Isis's drug Kynamro to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes
high levels of bad cholesterol.
Isis said ISIS-APOCIIIRx was generally safe and well
tolerated in the trial, which tested the drug in 26 patients.
Elevated triglyceride levels can increase the risk of heart
disease and inflammation of the pancreas.