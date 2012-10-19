BRIEF-Quintilesims announces pricing of senior notes
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
NEW YORK Oct 19 Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Isis Pharma up 6.6 percent to $10.25 in premarket ater FDA advisory panel backs Kynamro drug for genetic disorder homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
LONDON, Feb 24 A small study in 16 people with severe anorexia has found that implanting stimulation electrodes into the brains of patients could ease their anxiety and help them gain weight.
* S&P Dow Jones Indices - Incyte will replace Spectra Energy in the S&P 500 effective at the open of trading on February 28