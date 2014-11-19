Nov 19 The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) will
revise four of its standards in the first half of next year
while expanding its guidance for Islamic bonds, the industry
body said.
Earlier this month, AAOIFI issued two new standards and
revised three others as it takes a more proactive approach under
its new secretary general, Hamed Hassan Merah.
AAOIFI held its annual conference this week, after which it
said it would seek either to revise or supplement its existing
standard for sukuk, to provide the industry with more extensive
guidance.
"We are...looking at the possibility of developing clearer
guidance on sukuk that will incorporate accounting, legal,
technical and tax-related aspects," Merah said in a statement.
Sukuk issuance is increasing worldwide but the structures
used to create the instruments aren't uniform, which limits
their cross-border acceptance by investors and trading in the
secondary markets.
Year-to-date, sukuk issuance totals $110.9 billion through
665 deals globally, up from $97.3 billion through 703 deals a
year earlier, according to Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
AAOIFI is also revising its accounting standards covering
investment accounts, takaful (Islamic insurance), and ijara and
murabaha financing structures.
A revised investment accounts standard is to be released by
the end of 2014, important for Islamic banks which are seeking
greater clarity on how to classify their deposits.
Consultations on takaful, ijara and murabaha will be
conducted in the first half of 2015, AAOIFI said.
On takaful, AAOIFI is considering how to extend its guidance
to retakaful, the issue of fixing agency fees rather than
linking the fees to profits or performance, and clarifying the
definition of benevolent loans (qard hassan), a conference
document showed.
For ijara, a sale and lease-back contract, AAOIFI wants to
clarify distinctions between operating and financing leases.
Industry practice is currently not aligned with the ijara
standard, known as FAS 8; proposed changes would cover income
recognition, balance sheet classification, depreciation,
amortisation and disclosures, according to a separate conference
document.
AAOIFI's murabaha standard will be redesigned to stipulate
the use of collateral for the recovery of receivables, while
specifying accounting treatment and disclosure requirements, a
third document showed.
The body is also engaging its counterpart in conventional
finance, the London-based International Accounting Standards
Board; AAOIFI invited IASB officials to its annual conference in
Manama.
An IASB official said on the sidelines of the conference
that his organisation would seek to develop non-binding guidance
on the interpretation of their standards by Islamic financial
firms, to help reduce uncertainty in the marketplace.
