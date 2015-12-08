Dec 8 A series of new board appointments and a separation of governance responsibilities in the world's top Islamic accounting standards body will help boost transparency in the organisation, the group's secretary-general said.

The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), which issues guidelines that are followed by the world's Islamic financial institutions, on Monday announced new board appointments at the end of its annual conference co-hosted with the World Bank.

The appointment of 50 members across three technical boards, which followed a nomination process that began in August and drew 180 candidates from 37 countries, also marks an apparent shift away from a reliance on Gulf-bases scholars.

"We wanted to make the selection process more transparent and we saw effectiveness in having separate technical boards. This is one of our main changes," AAOIFI secretary-general Hamed Hassan Merah told Reuters ahead of the announcement.

"For our governance and ethics standards we have a strategy for the next four years to review a lot of areas, but also to work in new ones," said Merah, adding that proposals could include guidance on centralised sharia boards.

Previously, two boards were tasked with most of the work at AAOIFI, but the addition of a governance and ethics board would help speed up extensive revisions of its standards and the development of new ones.

The makeup of the boards also marks a pivot for AAOIFI, which has relied on input from several Gulf-based scholars, while the new appointments reflect some of the fast-growing markets for the industry across Asia and Africa.

For instance, its sharia board previously had only four members from outside the Gulf region, yet its new 20-member board now comprises 17 nationalities including Morocco, Indonesia and Mauritania. Out of eleven new appointments, seven are from outside of the Gulf region.

Its 15-member accounting board now has 13 nationalities from the likes of Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The background of members is also diverse, combining some of the industry's most well-known sharia scholars with market practitioners and academics.

AAOIFI also noted that four new members of its sharia board do not serve on any boards of Islamic finance institutions, likely aimed at addressing concerns about conflicts of interest.

AAOIFI standards are widely-used but their enforceability varies by jurisdiction, with some regulators implementing some of them while others use them as a reference to develop guidance of their own. (Editing by Sam Holmes)