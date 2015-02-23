Feb 23 Cameroon's Afriland First Bank, the
country's largest financial group, has launched the Central
African state's first Islamic window as the availability of
sharia-compliant financial products expands across the
continent.
African markets are gradually opening to Islamic finance,
buoyed by governments' debut sales of sovereign Islamic bonds
and legislative efforts to make the sector more attractive for
companies across the region.
Afriland, which has offered an Islamic deposit account since
2000 to help Muslims perform their pilgrimage to Mecca, will
offer a range of common types of Islamic financing contracts,
the lender said in a statement on its website.
These include murabaha, musharaka, mudaraba and ijara,
contracts which follow religious principles including a ban on
interest and pure monetary speculation.
The lender developed the Islamic window with assistance from
the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private
Sector (ICD), a unit of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development
Bank.
Afriland, founded in 1987, now operates subsidiaries in
Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of
Congo, Liberia, Zambia, South Sudan, and Guinea.
Approximately a fifth of Cameroon's 22 million people are
Muslim, while neighbouring Nigeria has about 80 million Muslims,
sub-Saharan Africa's largest Muslim population.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)