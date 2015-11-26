Nov 26 A unit of Sichuan Development Holding Co
(SDH) plans to raise $300 million via Islamic
financing in the first quarter of next year, and plans a
subsequent $1 billion Islamic bonds (sukuk) programme, according
to the firm advising on the deal.
The proposed transaction would be a first for a Chinese
state-owned company and adds to a growing pipeline of sharia
compliant deals by mainland firms seeking to diversify their
funding sources.
The three-year financing would be raised by the leasing arm
of SDH, an investment arm of the Sichuan provincial government,
said Bobby Tay, an advisor for Singapore-based Silk Routes
Financials.
Murabaha is a common cost-plus sale arrangement in Islamic
finance.
There are now five Malaysian and Singapore banks seeking to
win the mandate, which could be via sukuk or a murabaha-based
syndicated loan, said Tay, also chief strategy officer of Sabana
"After this deal they want to do a $1 billion Islamic MTN
(medium term notes) programme, most likely setup in Singapore.
They want to be the first in the market," said Tay.
There is also interest from a government-owned bank which is
considering whether to establish an Islamic arm under an onshore
securities license, said Tay, who declined to name the lender.
"They are looking for advice on Islamic finance and banking
options. They have looked at the experience of both Sabana and
of Singapore."
Sabana, set up in 2010 and the world's largest listed
sharia-compliant real-estate investment trust or REIT, has used
both murabaha and sukuk for its funding needs.
Singapore launched a sovereign sukuk programme in 2009, a
first for a non-Muslim majority country, since then issuing a
total of eight sukuk worth a combined S$600 million ($427.5
million).
Despite low borrowing costs in the onshore bond market,
Islamic financing is increasingly seen as an alternative funding
option for Chinese firms to tap liquidity from investors in the
Gulf and Southeast Asia.
In October, Chinese property developer Country Garden
Holdings Company Ltd said it planned a debut sale of
sukuk via its Malaysian subsidiary.
HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines, plans to
raise up to $150 million in Islamic loans, while its financing
arm is also considering an offshore sukuk.
($1 = 1.4035 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)