April 28 The Islamic Financial Services Board
(IFSB) has launched a databank of industry indicators covering
15 member countries, helping shed new light on the size and
shape of the sharia-compliant banking sector.
The Kuala Lumpur-based IFSB, one of the main
standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, is supporting a
range of initiatives to improve supervision of the sector as it
achieves greater prominence in several Muslim-majority
countries.
The 188-member IFSB added financial inclusion to the
industry's agenda this month and released final guidance on
liquidity management for Islamic
banks.
The IFSB collected data directly from regulatory bodies and
plans to update figures on a quarterly basis, while adding more
countries and sectors, it said in a statement.
For the initial 15 countries, a total of 207 Islamic banking
institutions were identified, which held a combined $1.18
trillion in assets and had 10,711 branches as of 2013.
Country-specific data also provides a rare insight into
Islamic banking practices in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, where
official figures are hard to come by.
At the end of 2013, Saudi Arabia had 4 full-fledged Islamic
banks and 8 Islamic windows, units of conventional banks that
offer sharia-compliant financial services.
Islamic lenders in the kingdom rely heavily on murabaha, a
cost-plus mode of financing, which represents 62.4 percent of
total financing for full-fledged Islamic banks and 86.7 percent
for Islamic windows.
In contrast, Afghanistan had 6 Islamic windows and no
full-fledged Islamic banks, relying on a profit-sharing contract
known as musharaka for 53.3 percent of total financing.
The data also covers Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei, Egypt,
Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan,
Sudan, and Turkey.
The IFSB indicators are being developed with technical
assistance from the Asian Development Bank and the Islamic
Development Bank.
