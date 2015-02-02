Feb 2 A unit of the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank, a multilateral lending institution,
has provided $80 million worth of sharia-compliant reinsurance
to cover political risk for oil and gas projects in Egypt.
Such credit guarantees by reinsurers like the Islamic
Corporation for the Insurance of Investment & Export Credit
(ICIEC) are gaining traction and attracting a wider range of
firms to the Islamic capital markets.
The deal covers the Overseas Private Investment Corporation
for its own insurance policy on the exploration
projects of Houston-based Apache Corporation, ICIEC said
in a statement on Sunday.
The announcement comes as Egypt is seeking new sources of
energy to cope with its worst energy crisis in decades, caused
by declining gas production and rising consumption.
The policy would allow the country to retain foreign direct
investment during a "critical transtional period", said Hani
Salem Sonbol, ICIEC's acting chief executive.
Apache is the largest U.S. investor in Egypt and the largest
producer of natural gas in the Western Desert, where it has been
granted several concessions by the government.
In December, Apache and Shell Egypt signed the first
fracking contract in the country, a process that involves
pumping water, sand and chemicals into a well to extract more
oil or gas.
The firm maintains about $1 billion worth of political risk
coverage for nationalization, expropriation and currency
inconvertibility. In 2011, some of that cover expired without
being renewed in the aftermath of the Arab Spring uprisings.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino in Sydney and Shadi Bushra in
Cairo; Editing by Kim Coghill)