Nov 20 The Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic Financial
Services Board (IFSB) plans to develop guiding principles for
capital markets and insurance, seeking to encourage regulatory
consistency across new and established markets, its secretary
general said.
The new guidelines from the 188-member IFSB, one of the main
standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will complement
existing ones which cover commercial banking.
A wider set of standards could assist the International
Monetary Fund which plans to include Islamic finance in its
surveillance work, known as the Financial Sector Assessment
Program (FSAP).
"Before the FSAP there has to be a set of core principles
and that really is the instrument that we feel is going to point
the way and facilitate consistency across borders," IFSB
secretary-general Jaseem Ahmed told Reuters.
The standards on capital markets and Islamic insurance
(takaful) would complement regulatory guidance from the
International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and
the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
The plans will be submitted to the IFSB's council in
December as part of its second strategic performance plan for
2016-2018, said Ahmed.
Such efforts come at a time when Islamic finance is gaining
wider prominence as the industry takes a greater share of the
financial sector in several majority-Muslim countries.
Islamic finance, which bans interest payments and pure
monetary speculation, is now systemically important in 10
countries where Islamic banks hold over 15 percent of banking
assets, including Kuwait, Malaysia and Qatar.
Countries like Morocco are introducing Islamic finance for
the first time, so comprehensive regulatory guidance would aid
in convergence between new and mature markets, said Ahmed.
"In the absence of guidelines, practices can develop which
are not informed. This is not desirable."
Founded in 2002, the IFSB's initial efforts have focused on
winning a wide membership base, leaving implementation and
enforcement to national regulators to decide.
Now, however, the IFSB is issuing more detailed guidance in
response to the global financial crisis, and a trend towards
tightening regulation of conventional financial markets.
This month the IFSB released draft guidelines on Islamic
reinsurance and a joint paper with the IAIS on Islamic
microinsurance.
A study by the IFSB found that there is strong demand among
regulators for support to implement its standards, while the
degree of implemenation is linked to a range of factors.
It noted Bahrain as having one of the most detailed
consultations for introducing standards, while in Indonesia
implementation relies on input from the private sector.
In Pakistan the industry is substantially dependent on units
of conventional banks known as Islamic windows, while IFSB
standards say little about how they should be applied to them.
