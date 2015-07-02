By Nilufar Rizki
JAKARTA, July 2 A group of Indonesian Islamic
banks launched on Thursday a standard contract template for
sharia-compliant repurchase agreements, aiming to broaden the
liquidity management tools available in the sector.
The standard will serve as an alternative to interest-based
repurchase agreements, which are common money market tools used
by conventional banks but are largely absent in Islamic finance.
Currently Islamic banks in Indonesia rely on tools provided
by the central bank, such as an Islamic overnight deposit
facility known as FASBIS, while the new agreement would
standardise bank-to-bank transactions and help ensure they are
cost-effective.
An initial group of 18 Islamic banks and Islamic banking
units are signatories to the master agreement, which allows use
of government-issued Islamic bonds (sukuk) as collateral while
tenors can be of no more than one year.
"Because we are using underlying (assets), we estimate that
the repo rate will be lower (cheaper)," said Ahmad Badawi, head
of the Indonesian Islamic Global Market Association.
"There is a possibility that this is above FASBIS for
overnight but below interbank financial market price."
The move follows the launch in November of a standard
contract template for collateralised transactions by the
Bahrain-based International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM),
where Indonesia's central bank is a founding member.
Sharia-compliant alternatives to repos remain scarce.
Malaysia and Bahrain have their own approaches which are
approved at the domestic level and limited to local-currency
collateral.
Conventional repos allow institutions to lend out assets for
short periods to generate liquidity, but this is disallowed in
Islamic finance as it entails the charging of interest.
Collateral is often lent out by custodians, a practice known
as rehypothecation, which also contravenes Islamic principles.
(Writing by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)