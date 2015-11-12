KUWAIT Nov 12 Morocco will start issuing Islamic bank licences within the next year, relying on a centralised regulatory approach to facilitate growth of the industry, the head of the central bank said.

Morocco is the latest Muslim-majority country to develop a regulatory framework specific to Islamic finance after parliament approved a bill last year to allow the creation of sharia-compliant banks and let private firms issue Islamic debt.

"We will start licensing within the next year," central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri told an industry conference in Kuwait, adding that Islamic banks would be required to report periodically to authorities on their activities.

Morocco wants to develop the sector in a way that addresses consumer concerns about the authenticity of their Islamic approach while limiting complexity and the central bank has identified such issues as potential impediments for the sector, Jouahri said.

He also appealed for more standardisation of products and regulation between countries. Differing interpretations of Islamic finance, which bans interest payments and pure monetary speculation, have hindered cross-border business.

"We would like to have a uniform approach across countries," Jouahri said.

A supreme council of Moroccan Islamic scholars has been established as the only body that can issue religious rulings on financial products, and each Islamic bank will also be required to have a committee of its own, he added. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)