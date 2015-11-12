KUWAIT Nov 12 Morocco will start issuing
Islamic bank licences within the next year, relying on a
centralised regulatory approach to facilitate growth of the
industry, the head of the central bank said.
Morocco is the latest Muslim-majority country to develop a
regulatory framework specific to Islamic finance after
parliament approved a bill last year to allow the creation of
sharia-compliant banks and let private firms issue Islamic debt.
"We will start licensing within the next year," central bank
governor Abdellatif Jouahri told an industry conference in
Kuwait, adding that Islamic banks would be required to report
periodically to authorities on their activities.
Morocco wants to develop the sector in a way that addresses
consumer concerns about the authenticity of their Islamic
approach while limiting complexity and the central bank has
identified such issues as potential impediments for the sector,
Jouahri said.
He also appealed for more standardisation of products and
regulation between countries. Differing interpretations of
Islamic finance, which bans interest payments and pure monetary
speculation, have hindered cross-border business.
"We would like to have a uniform approach across countries,"
Jouahri said.
A supreme council of Moroccan Islamic scholars has been
established as the only body that can issue religious rulings on
financial products, and each Islamic bank will also be required
to have a committee of its own, he added.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)