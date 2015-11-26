Nov 26 The Bahrain-based International Islamic
Financial Market (IIFM) launched a standard contract template
for sharia compliant cross currency swaps on Thursday, as the
industry body seeks to enhance use of hedging tools in the
sector.
As Islamic finance grows, institutions are increasingly
taking larger positions, often in various currencies, prompting
the need for widely-accepted mechanisms to manage such risks.
It is the seventh standard issued by the IIFM, a non-profit
industry body which develops specifications for Islamic finance
contracts.
Applications of the standard are mainly for interbank
treasury placements, but it can also be used alongside Islamic
bonds (sukuk) as well as trade and corporate finance deals,
chief executive Ijlal Ahmed Alvi told Reuters.
Islamic cross currency swaps have been used for years, but
industry scholars have sought greater clarity on them to ensure
they are not used for outright speculation, a key principle in
Islamic finance.
There have been several approaches to such sharia compliant
hedging tools, with the IIFM standard covering a combination of
two types of Islamic contracts in a sign that the industry is
favouring harmonisation of complex transactions.
The standard involves two murabaha contracts, linked with
unilateral promises, known as wa'ad, which are committed
separately by each counterparty.
Each party simultaneously agrees to grant each other an
undertaking to purchase assets at specified future dates on the
basis of murabaha transactions, common cost-plus-profit
arrangements in Islamic finance.
This enables a party to raise funds in one currency for a
certain period of time against a contract in another currency.
The standard, developed together with the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), also provides guidance
to ensure transactions are used for legitimate hedging purposes
and not for taking speculative positions.
The IIFM has previously launched standard templates for
Islamic profit rate swaps and the Islamic equivalents to
repurchase agreements.
It is now working on standards for foreign exchange forwards
and various sukuk structures.
The body started operations in 2002, founded by the Islamic
Development Bank and the central banks and monetary
authorities of Bahrain, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sudan.
The central bank of Kazakhstan became its latest member at
the end of last year.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)