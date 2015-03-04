By Bernardo Vizcaino
MANAMA, March 4 Jeddah-based Islamic investment
firm Sedco Capital plans to launch a Luxembourg feeder fund for
its Gulf money market fund and is exploring ways to offer a
Saudi-specific product to international investors, its lead fund
manager said.
Sedco Capital, which manages and advises $3.8 billion of
assets, is strengthening its in-house asset management
capabilities before the planned opening of the Saudi stock
market to direct foreign investment in the first half of 2015.
Last week the firm launched a Saudi-domiciled money market
fund which invests in sharia-compliant structured products and
trade finance transactions, said Yazan Abdeen.
"For that fund we are creating as we speak an international
feeder fund that will be able to give access to that underlying
fund to international investors," Abdeen said on the sidelines
of an industry conference in Bahrain.
Gulf markets are increasingly on the radar screen of global
fund managers after Qatar and the United Arab Emirates were
added to MSCI's emerging market index last May, and because of
the Saudi market opening plan.
The sheer size of the Saudi market, the Arab world's biggest
with a capitalisation of about $550 billion, means it could
represent around 5 percent of emerging market allocations
globally, larger than Russia's share, Abdeen said.
This would make it mandatory for emerging market investors
to put money in the kingdom and encourage them to seek a range
of options to access the market.
"We think there will be an area of business development to
ensure accessibility to international investors into the Saudi
market...From that angle you have a pure Saudi product that
needs to be created."
By contrast, Saudi investors are seeking to diversify their
investments from a domestic focus to a regional one, he added.
"We are winning mandates from financial institutions to
actually diversify their investments from being Saudi-centric to
being MENA (Middle East and North Africa)-centric."
Sedco Capital, a fully owned subsidiary of Sedco Holding,
launched a Gulf equities fund in September, its 14th fund
overall and the first to be managed by its in-house team.
The move is part of Sedco's strategy to source two-thirds of
its assets under management from outside Saudi Arabia in four to
five years.
In 2013, it launched an Islamic fixed income fund with an
initial $100 million and an Islamic global equity fund with $150
million, both using Credit Suisse as investment manager.
