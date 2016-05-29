(Updates with Saudi foreign minister's comments)
DUBAI May 29 Iran said on Sunday its pilgrims
would not attend the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage, blaming
regional rival Saudi Arabia for "sabotage" and failing to
guarantee the safety of pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia, which oversees the pilgrimage to Mecca by more
than two million Muslims from around the world, accused Iran of
effectively depriving its citizens from the religious duty by
refusing to sign a memorandum reached after talks with Iran's
Haj and Pilgrimage Organisation.
Relations between the two Gulf powers plummeted after
hundreds of Iranians died in a crush in last year's haj and
after Riyadh broke diplomatic ties when its Tehran embassy was
stormed in January over the Saudi execution of a Shi'ite cleric.
The dispute has provided another arena for discord between
the conservative Sunni Muslim monarchy of Saudi Arabia and the
revolutionary Shi'ite republic of Iran, which back opposing
sides in Syria and other conflicts across the region.
"Due to ongoing sabotage by the Saudi government, it is
hereby announced that ... Iran's pilgrims have been denied the
privilege to attend the haj this year, and responsibility for
this rests with the government of Saudi Arabia," Iran's Haj and
Pilgrimage Organisation said in a statement carried by state
media.
Saudi media earlier said an Iranian delegation had left the
kingdom without an agreement over the haj, the second time the
two countries have failed to reach a deal.
Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for the impasse.
"Saudi Arabia does not prevent anyone from performing the
religious duty," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a
news conference with visiting British Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond.
"Iran refused to sign the memorandum and was practically
demanding the right to hold demonstrations and to have other
advantages ... that would create chaos during haj, which is not
acceptable," he added.
Iranian Culture Minister Ali Jannati said the issue of
ensuring the safety of the pilgrims was paramount for Tehran
following the death of hundreds of Iranian pilgrims last year.
"The Saudi government deliberately acted in a way to prevent
Iranian pilgrims from ... attending haj this year," Jannati
told Iran state television.
Eight months after the last haj, Saudi Arabia has still not
published a report into the disaster, at which it said over 700
pilgrims were killed, the highest death toll at the annual
pilgrimage since a crush in 1990.
Iran boycotted the haj for three years after 402 pilgrims,
mostly Iranians, died in clashes with Saudi security forces at
an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Mecca in 1987.
