May 6 Kenya's regulator has introduced new
takaful (Islamic insurance) rules which will allow the entry of
conventional players into the sector, part of efforts to boost
capital markets in East Africa's biggest economy.
Takaful is seen as a bellwether of consumer appetite for
Islamic finance products. It is based on the concept of
mutuality; the takaful company oversees a pool of funds
contributed by all policy holders.
Islamic finance, which follows religious principles such as
bans on interest payments, accounts for roughly 2 percent of
total banking business in Kenya, where Muslims make up about 15
percent of the population of 40 million.
The rules will come into effect in June with firms required
to adhere to the requirements by December, according to a
document from Kenya's Insurance Regulatory Authority.
This would see Kenya join the countries such as Pakistan and
Indonesia in allowing takaful windows, which enable firms to
offer sharia-compliant and conventional products side by side.
The rules require separate financial reporting requirements
for takaful windows from their parent firm, and their operating
model must be approved by a board of religious scholars.
Operators must also maintain separate takaful funds for
their general and life businesses.
Kenya's first full-fledged takaful firm was launched in
2011, Takaful Insurance of Africa. Islamic lender First
Community Bank also operates a takaful scheme while Kenya
Reinsurance Corp has developed a sharia-compliant
reinsurance product of its own.
