Dec 2 Islamic banking is growing faster than its
conventional counterpart but is focused in a few core markets
and risks missing an opportunity to build a global footprint,
the EY consultancy said in a report on Tuesday.
Islamic banks across six core markets of Qatar, Indonesia,
Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey held
$625 billion at the end of 2013 or 80 percent of the global
Islamic finance market, the report said.
The figure was 95 percent when Bahrain, Pakistan and Kuwait
are included. Estimates exclude Iran which has a distinct model
for Islamic finance, which follows religious guidelines such as
a ban on interest and on pure monetary speculation.
The report estimated the combined Islamic banking assets in
the six core markets will reach $1.8 trillion by 2019, buoyed by
growth which has been 1.9 times faster than that of conventional
banks over the 2009-2013 period.
The six core markets now comprise 82 percent of the global
industry, and this could rise even further, said Ashar Nazim, a
partner at EY's global Islamic banking center.
"As the populous centers of Turkey and Malaysia gain
momentum and Saudi banks continue their transformation to sharia
compliance, we expect the market share to account for between 80
percent to 90 percent of the global market."
Beyond these markets, the industry is expected to make some
gains in Egypt, Pakistan and North African countries such as
Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco, Nazim added.
"However, in the absence of regulatory reforms and strong
sovereign support, the pace of growth is likely to be moderate."
Islamic bank revenues are also underweight on trade finance
and lending to medium-sized businesses, two core areas in
fast-growing emerging markets. According to EY, 10 of the 25
high-value emerging markets are core Islamic finance markets.
"This is a once-in-15-year-opportunity to capture the share
of this evolving trade market for younger Islamic banks," Nazim
said.
Entry into such markets would allow Islamic banks to build
much-needed scale, but many lack the expertise and risk appetite
to venture abroad, which has in turn affected profitability.
Average return on equity for a sample of the top 20 Islamic
banks was 11.9 percent over a five year period, compared to 14.5
percent for a sample of 20 conventional banks, the report said.
The top 20 Islamic banks were roughly a quarter the size of
their conventional peers.
