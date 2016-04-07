* Islamic issuer's debut deal struggles

* Usual Middle East backstop absent

* High-rated issuers face pricing conundrum

By Michael Turner

LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - ICD found out this week just how tough it is to attract the usually-dependable Middle East sukuk crowd, offering investors the wide end of guidance but printing just US$300m in a lacklustre debut deal.

Double A rated supranational Islamic Corporation for Development of the Private Sector printed the five-year sukuk at 130bp over mid-swaps on Wednesday after a two-day execution, ending up with a sub-benchmark sized bond.

"Clearly getting US$500m would have been better," said a lead manager. "The size is a reflection of the pricing."

The deal showed signs of faltering on Tuesday when there was a lack of regular updates after initial profit thoughts were set at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp early in the day.

It wasn't until mid-afternoon when the spread was set at the wide end and a message was released to the market that the transaction would go into a second day.

CHEAPER CHOICES ELSEWHERE

The problem, said bankers off the trade, was the pricing compared to other more-liquid bonds in the region.

On the day that ICD announced IPTs, conventional investors could have picked up Qatar's more-liquid US$2bn January 2022s at swaps plus 137bp, according to Eikon data.

Leads looked at ICD's parent company, Islamic Development Bank, as a comparable. They spotted similar maturity IsDB sukuk trading at about 50bp over swaps.

"A lot of investors were looking at IsDB," said the lead.

In response to claims from bankers off the trade that the deal was priced incorrectly, the lead said: "Well, where do you put pricing for an AA rated debut supra?"

If the funding issues facing one of sukuk's main investors - Middle East banks - were seriously considered, the answer is probably much higher.

The sukuk, like many shariah-complaint deals, had a huge arranging group of 10 banks on Tuesday: Bank ABC, Boubyan Bank, CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale CIB and Standard Chartered. By Wednesday, Noor Bank and Warba Bank had been added to the list.

Of these, seven are from the Middle East. Usually, regional banks backstop sukuk with sizeable orders.

"It's not a lie to say that banks can get a spot as an arranger by agreeing to provide money," said a syndicate banker.

But as Middle East banks have seen their cost of funding soar over the past six months, financing tightly-priced sukuk has become far less economical.

That meant the arranging banks were unwilling to put in even US$50m each to make sure the deal reached a level that could be considered benchmark.

"The cost of funds for Middle East banks has got noticeably higher," said the lead. "So US$50m is not a small number to ask from a bank arranging this deal."

Ahli Bank Qatar (A2/NR/A+) printed its own US$500m five-year debut on Wednesday, pricing at 260bp over swaps.

"This gives you some idea of how much it is costing banks in the Middle East," said the lead.

Ultimately, failing to take into account the pressures on local banks was a factor in ICD's humdrum size. "If we had added a few basis points, we would have had a larger size," the lead said.

The inability to shift the deal onto the arranging banks was made even more notable because ICD, acting as guarantor, retained an unspecified portion of the transaction on its books.

A banker away from the deal said that he doubted whether international investors would have been interested at that price, but the lead said there was "some" international interest.

Allocation statistics have yet to be released. (Reporting by Michael Turner)