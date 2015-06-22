DUBAI, June 22 The Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector secured a 13-month $300
million Islamic Murabaha financing facility from Dubai Islamic
Bank, First Gulf Bank, Mizuho Bank (Malaysia)
Berhad and Mizuho Bank Nederland, it said on Monday.
Dubai Islamic Bank acted as the sole coordinator of the
facility and was also the mandated lead arranger with the other
three banks, it said in a statement.
Murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement in which one
party buys merchandise for another.
The financing is part of the Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector's $1.2 billion global funding
scheme for 2015, with the proceeds to be used for its ordinary
operations, it said. The organisation is the private sector arm
of the Islamic Development Bank Group.
