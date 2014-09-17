DUBAI, Sept 17 The Islamic Development Bank
is aiming to price a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk of
benchmark size and five years duration on Thursday, after
releasing initial price guidance for the issue, a document from
lead managers said on Wednesday.
The Jeddah-based institution is targeting pricing in the
area of 15 basis points over midswaps, the document said.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of
$500 million.
The IDB was due to wrap up a series of investor meetings on
Wednesday after announcing last week it had chosen banks to
arrange roadshows ahead of a potential deal.
The AAA-rated IDB chose CIMB, Deutsche Bank, First Gulf
Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, and Standard Chartered as arrangers.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)