DUBAI, April 5 Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has announced initial
price thoughts for a five-year sukuk issue of benchmark size
which it plans to price as early as Tuesday, a document from
lead arrangers showed.
The unit of Islamic Development Bank has set
initial price thoughts in the range of 125 to 130 basis points
over midswaps, the document showed.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess
of $500 million.
Bank ABC, Boubyan Bank, CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates
NBD, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale and
Standard Chartered are the arrangers for the transaction.
