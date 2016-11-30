BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
DUBAI Nov 30 The Islamic Development Bank (IBD) has priced at par a $1.25 billion sukuk with a 2.263 percent profit rate and a five-year term, according to a document issued by the banks arranging the transaction seen by Reuters.
The triple A rated multilateral bank, based in Jeddah, had set final pricing guidance at 45 basis points over mid-swaps earlier on Wednesday.
Boubyan Bank, Credit Agricole, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Natixis, NBAD, RHB and Standard Chartered arranged the Islamic debt sale. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
